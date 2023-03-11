Joliette high school English teacher Lea Beddia releases debut novel: "Take-Off!"

Radio

Duration 11:26

We speak with Lea Beddia, a high school teacher in Joliette, about her debut novel geared toward young adults who might be struggling as readers, but still want a story for their age category. We talk about the main character, Marissa, who deals with a bully and is also trying to get her pilot's license.