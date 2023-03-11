Content
The riveting sounds of Montreal's potholes inspire meaningful exhibition on migration

The riveting sounds of Montreal's potholes inspire meaningful exhibition on migration

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Two Montreal-based artists are using their art to have a dialogue with each other and their relationship to migration. Filmmaker and visual artist Kevin Park Jung-Hoo is trying to figure his 'love-hate- relationship with his two homes: Canada and Korea. And multidisciplinary artist, Jin Heewong, is weighing the good and not so good of both everything that he's left behind in Seoul and what he's finding here in this country.

now