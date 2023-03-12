The Dreams of my Father

Radio

Duration 27:17

Going to a Canadian university was Solani’s dream. It was her entire family’s dream for their daughter, who grew up on a small farm in India. So in 2022, when Sonali was accepted to a private college in Vancouver, her entire village turned out to celebrate. But when she arrived in Canada, everything she imagined her education would be started to evaporate. Despite paying thousands of dollars in tuition, her classes lasted barely 10 minutes, and instead of lectures and discussions, her instructors told Sonali and her classmates to “just Google it. Soon, Sonali realized that she was one in a long line of international students being preyed upon. On this week's Helluva Story, we hear Kiran Singh’s documentary that follows two international students on a mission to get the education they paid for. This documentary was produced by Kiran Singh with Acey Rowe.