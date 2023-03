The real road to the Junos

Radio

Duration 29:47

You’ve probably seen the billboards or heard the ads, but what do the Junos mean to Edmonton? Canada’s biggest music awards are a big deal, but what does this mean for our city and music community? Aimee Hill, co-chair of the 2023 Junos host committee joins Clare Bonnyman and Min Dhariwal to talk about the awards, music recovery and making Edmonton’s music community shine.