Laval hospital tests out a pilot project to reduce number of people in its ER

Let’s Go9:15Laval hospital tests out a pilot project to reduce number of people in its ER

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:15

A pilot project at the Cité-de-la-Santé hospital in Laval is trying to reduce the number of people waiting in the ER with low priority cases. Sabrina speaks with the nurse who is involved with the pilot, Mélanie Beetz, about how it is going.

