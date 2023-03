Why is it so difficult to prosecute hate crimes in B.C.?

Duration 6:49

A report from B.C.'s human rights commissioner has confirmed hate-related incidents in the province rose exponentially during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 'particularly acute' spike in anti-Asian hate. Steven Ngo, president of the Federation of Asian-Canadian Lawyers of B.C., says it needs to be easier for people to report and prosecute hate crimes in this province.