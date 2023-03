MPs demand apology from Conservative MP over 'constant, demeaning' remarks to Minister Joly

News

Duration 1:38

Multiple MPs who are members of the Procedure and House Affairs Committee demanded an apology from Alberta Conservative MP Michael Cooper after a comment he made Thursday about Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly's toughness. Liberal MP and committee chair Bardish Chagger said there were a lot of things 'that make me puke in my mouth.'