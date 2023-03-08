Content
Up North9:13Checking in with Chatelaine's editor-in-chief on International Women's Day.

Checking in with Chatelaine's editor-in-chief on International Women's Day.

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:13

Today is International Women's Day, but for one Canadian magazine, women are the focus every day. Chatelaine has been a fixture in many households for decades, and the publication turns 95 this year! Jonathan reached editor-in-chief Maureen Halushak - who grew up in Thunder Bay - to talk about it.

