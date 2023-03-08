Content
Quebec AM12:30Jackie Smith's fight for parental leave

Jackie Smith's fight for parental leave

  • 3 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:30

As Quebec City's first pregnant elected official, municipal councillor and leader of Transition Quebec Jackie Smith wants to increase the amount of parental leave for elected officials. Right now, councillors are only allowed to 18 weeks, but she explained to Julia Caron how she's working to change the rules so future parents can benefit from one year.

