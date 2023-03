In search of 500-million-year-old fossils of marine life

It's a place thought to hold the secret to not just humanity but the Earth itself. Nestled in the Rocky Mountains, Kootenay National is home to the Burgess Shale. Considered one of the most well-preserved fossil locations in the world. CBC joined a paleontologist as he led an expedition last summer in search of fossils of marine life dating back more than 500 million years.