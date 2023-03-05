United Nations reflects on a heated debate | CBC.ca Loaded
What On Earth54:02United Nations reflects on a heated debate
United Nations reflects on a heated debate
1 day
Radio
Duration 54:02
The United Nations says more research is needed on solar geoengineering. Why scientists are borrowing from weather forecasting for everything from caribou to ticks. The deinfluencing movement on TikTok. And, we mark International Women's Day with a conversation with three leaders in the climate justice movement.