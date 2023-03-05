Content
Helluva Story27:10I am Fritznel Richard

I am Fritznel Richard

On a blizzardy night a couple of days before Christmas 2022, Fritznel Richard started a journey to reunite with his wife and son in Florida. A smuggler dropped Fritznel at Roxham Road in Quebec, where the 44-year-old would start his journey on foot. Days later, Fritznel’s frozen body was found on Canadian soil. In this episode, producer Verity Stevenson follows a Montreal advocate for asylum seekers who is on a journey of his own to return Fritznel’s ashes to his wife and infant son in Florida. This documentary was produced by Verity Stevenson. It was edited by Julia Pagel and Craig Desson.

