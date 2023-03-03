Disability justice in the arts with musician and activist, Gift Tshuma

Content
The Bridge54:00Disability justice in the arts with musician and activist, Gift Tshuma

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

CBC Quebec's 2022 Black Changemaker, Gift Tshuma has been working hard at "blurring the boundaries of technology". The goal is to make artistic expression possible for people living with varying disabilities. For example, Gift uses light sensors and does doughnuts with his wheelchair to make beats for his own music!

