The show kicks off with the newly minted, Grammy winning Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra recorded on Cellar Live! - This marks the first time in the Grammy Awards' 65 year history that a Canadian jazz label has taken home the win.

Radio

Duration 3:21:04

SNJ is packed with Grammy winners tonight from Snarky Puppy to Robert Glasper, Geoffrey Keezer & Terri Lyne Carrington. The show kicks off with the newly minted, Grammy winning Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra recorded on Cellar Live! - This marks the first time in the Grammy Awards' 65 year history that a Canadian jazz label has taken home the win. And finally we pay tribute to the late, great Burt Bacharach, you'll hear his compositions performed by Diana Krall, Robi Botos & more.