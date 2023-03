Parenting

Radio

Duration 48:05

Wherever the word ‘parenting’ is found, judgment and guilt and stress won’t be far behind. Dorsa Amir is a development scientist and postdoctoral researcher at the UC Berkeley department of psychology. And as a parent herself, she’s been offering what she calls “anti-advice” to parents - because someone has to say it: “You can ease up a little bit. You’re doing fine!”