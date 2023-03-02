Family of six leaves life in Ukraine to rebuild in Tête-à-la-Baleine, Que., Pop. 129

Radio

Duration 17:03

Ivonne Fuentes has facilitated the arrival of two Ukrainian families in her community of Tête-à-la-Baleine. Snizhana Fomychova recently arrived in the small town with her four children and her husband. They spoke with guest host Allison Van Rassel about the welcome they received and the new dreams they have for their family.