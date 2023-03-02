Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Breakaway17:03Family of six leaves life in Ukraine to rebuild in Tête-à-la-Baleine, Que., Pop. 129

Family of six leaves life in Ukraine to rebuild in Tête-à-la-Baleine, Que., Pop. 129

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 17:03

Ivonne Fuentes has facilitated the arrival of two Ukrainian families in her community of Tête-à-la-Baleine. Snizhana Fomychova recently arrived in the small town with her four children and her husband. They spoke with guest host Allison Van Rassel about the welcome they received and the new dreams they have for their family.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:33

Deer smashes through double-pane window, leaves path of chaos in its wake

CBC News New Brunswick

5 hours ago
Duration 0:05

WestJet engine stops working, prompting emergency landing

CBC News BC

12 hours ago
Duration 2:08

What you need to know to protect yourself from fraud

CBC News Toronto

1 day ago
Duration 1:20

Enormous snow castle part of annual Yellowknife festival | The Moment

The National

1 day ago
Duration 0:16

Sea lions in Vancouver Aquarium react to snow

CBC News BC

2 days ago

now