Forever chemicals in almost all drinking water in Quebec | CBC.ca Loaded
Let’s Go9:43Forever chemicals in almost all drinking water in Quebec
Forever chemicals in almost all drinking water in Quebec
2 days ago
Radio
Duration 9:43
A new study has found that almost all of Quebec's drinking water....contains PFAS -- also called forever chemicals. Sabrina speaks with Sébastien Sauvé, one of the lead authors of this study and a professor of environmental chemistry at Université de Montréal, about why this is the case and what needs to be done.