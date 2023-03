N.S. Brier rookies ready to play defending champion

Some Nova Scotians are getting ready for the annual Canadian men's curling championship. It begins in London, Ont., on Friday night. Defending champion Brad Gushue and Kevin Koe are both trying to win their fifth Brier crown. In Koe's opening game, the veteran plays the Brier rookies from Nova Scotia. Colleen Jones has the story.