What a new acting president means for Canada Soccer's future | About That

News

Duration 18:38

Charmaine Crooks has been named the acting president of Canada Soccer, replacing Nick Bontis, who resigned earlier this week. The governing body is under the microscope for its ongoing labour battle with the Olympic champion women's and resurgent men's national teams. Signa Butler joins Andrew Chang to discuss the change and what it could mean for the future.