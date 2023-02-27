Kindergarten class from Listuguj heads outdoors to learn Mi'kmaw | CBC.ca Loaded
Kindergarten class from Listuguj heads outdoors to learn Mi'kmaw
2 days ago
Two teachers from the Mi'gmaq community of Listuguj took it upon themselves to design a classroom where
kindergarten students could learn Mi'kmaw - with much of the learning happening outdoors. The CBC's Nation Isaac stopped by the class and also took part in an ice fishing expedition to find out more.