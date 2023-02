2023 Canada Winter Games: Figure Skating

Sports

Check out figure skating action at the Eliyahu Wellness Centre at Canada Games Place in PEI at the 2023 Canada Winter Games. 11:25 am - 1:02 pm ET - Pre Novice Pair Free 1:22 pm - 4:24 pm ET - Pre Novice Women's Free 4:30 pm - 4:55 pm ET- Special Olympics Women's Level 3 Free