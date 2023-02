2023 Canada Winter Games: Archery Compound Women's Final

Sports

Duration live

Watch as some of Canada's top archers visit the Eastlink Centre in PEI to take part in the archery finals at the 2023 Canada Winter Games. 8:00 am - 9:30 am ET - Compound Women's Final 9:30 am - 11:00 am ET- Compound Men's Final 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm ET- Recurve Women's Final 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm ET- Recurve Men's Final