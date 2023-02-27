Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Quebec AM11:01Ending the stigma around seeking financial advice

Ending the stigma around seeking financial advice

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:01

Annick Kwetcheu Gamo left the banking industry to set up Code F, a non-profit organization that offers financial advice to get people feeling comfortable and saavy about their finances, particularly newcomers. Chosen as part of CBC Quebec's Black Changemakers series, Annick joined Julia Caron in studio.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:16

Bruins' Ullmark becomes 13th goalie to score NHL goal in win over Canucks

Hockey

2 days ago
Duration 0:11

Electrical explosion erupts in fire in downtown Vancouver

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 2:07

Trudeau heckled at Toronto event marking 1st anniversary of war in Ukraine

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 22:30

Behind Closed Doors: Canada’s Rental Crisis

Marketplace

3 days ago
Duration 0:59

Watch scientists cut open a 3,500-year-old frozen bear

CBC News

3 days ago

now