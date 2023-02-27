Ending the stigma around seeking financial advice | CBC.ca Loaded
Quebec AM11:01Ending the stigma around seeking financial advice
16 hours ago
Radio
Duration 11:01
Annick Kwetcheu Gamo left the banking industry to set up Code F, a non-profit organization that offers financial advice to get people feeling comfortable and saavy about their finances, particularly newcomers. Chosen as part of CBC Quebec's Black Changemakers series, Annick joined Julia Caron in studio.