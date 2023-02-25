Real...real talk with Lido Pimienta

Radio

Duration 54:00

Lido Pimienta cut through the Canadian musical landscape in 2017 when she won the coveted Polaris Music Prize with a Spanish language album. By 2021, she became a Grammy nominated musician; and two years later the creator of Lido TV on CBC Gem, not to mention an exhibiting visual artist. Right now, however, the mother of two is seriously contemplating a return to the source -- the river, the land, the Afro and Indigenous cultures of her family and her home in the Caribbean part of Columbia.