Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00Real...real talk with Lido Pimienta

Real...real talk with Lido Pimienta

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Lido Pimienta cut through the Canadian musical landscape in 2017 when she won the coveted Polaris Music Prize with a Spanish language album. By 2021, she became a Grammy nominated musician; and two years later the creator of Lido TV on CBC Gem, not to mention an exhibiting visual artist. Right now, however, the mother of two is seriously contemplating a return to the source -- the river, the land, the Afro and Indigenous cultures of her family and her home in the Caribbean part of Columbia.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:07

Trudeau heckled at Toronto event marking 1st anniversary of war in Ukraine

CBC News

11 hours ago
Duration 22:30

Behind Closed Doors: Canada’s Rental Crisis

Marketplace

1 day ago
Duration 0:59

Watch scientists cut open a 3,500-year-old frozen bear

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 2:21

Impact of sanctions on Russia beginning to show, experts say

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:00

Mapping a year of war in Ukraine

CBC News

2 days ago

now