Canadian engineer reusing single-use face masks to make recycled paving blocks

Denise Stilling has now found a way to help keep all of the single-use face masks from clogging up our landfills. The masks are shredded and mixed with material like sand or old rubber before being put in a mold and baked at 200 degrees Celsius. The University of Regina engineer says this is a great opportunity to repurpose the masks into everything from cutting boards to jewelry and paving bricks.