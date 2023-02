Families pack the stands for free Windsor Express game

More than 6,000 people turned out for a Family Day Windsor Express basketball game at the WFCU Centre. A group of sponsors came together to make the tickets free for everyone who attended. It's the third time the team partnered with sponsors to give tickets to everyone for free. Windsor realtor Joe Fallea says it also allows families to attend who maybe didn't have the means to do it before. The team lost 97 - 103 to the London Lightning.