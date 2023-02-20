Meet a Thunder Bay family with big aspirations in the music business

Who pops into your mind when when you think of famous musical families? The Wilson brothers from The Beach Boys? The Jacksons? Well, if they have it their way, the name Lockyer Boys might soon be on the tip of your tongue, too. The 18 and 20 year old pop sensations from Thunder Bay are grinding out a name for themselves on the Ontario grade school circuit, between gigs in LA and recording sessions in Vancouver. For them it's a family affair: their Dad is the manager, their older brother does the graphic design, their sister is their harshest critic, and mom is their #1 fan. CBC Thunder Bay's Matt Fratpietro spent a day with the popular brothers as they returned to their former haunt, École Elsie MacGill Public School in Thunder Bay, to put on a concert for nine hundred wide-eyed students. Take a listen.