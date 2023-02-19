Content
All in a Weekend12:11Ukrainian refugees learn to cross-country ski thanks to Oui Can Ski

Ukrainian refugees learn to cross-country ski thanks to Oui Can Ski

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:11

A non-profit organisation that introduces new Canadians to skiing is taking a group of 60 Ukrainian refugees to Ste-Agathe to learn how to cross-country ski and snowshoe today. We speak with Oui Can Ski founder and ski instructor Sandy Wolofsky and participant Viktoriia Kazhdan.

