The lie of 'Swan Lake' told Ana Sokolovic the truth about art

Radio

Duration 54:00

Artistic director of the Quebec Society of Contemporary Music (SMCQ), Ana Sokolovic, showed signs of being an original artist as early as four years old. A strong education in music and theatre arts however couldn't flourish while yet another war was tearing apart her country and fellow countrymen in the now former Yugoslavia. Thirty years later, and Sokolovic is a passionate artist, teacher, and an important leader in contemporary music in Canada and around the world.