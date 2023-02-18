Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00The lie of 'Swan Lake' told Ana Sokolovic the truth about art

The lie of 'Swan Lake' told Ana Sokolovic the truth about art

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Artistic director of the Quebec Society of Contemporary Music (SMCQ), Ana Sokolovic, showed signs of being an original artist as early as four years old. A strong education in music and theatre arts however couldn't flourish while yet another war was tearing apart her country and fellow countrymen in the now former Yugoslavia. Thirty years later, and Sokolovic is a passionate artist, teacher, and an important leader in contemporary music in Canada and around the world.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:08

Hard-working B.C. toddler captivates millions on TikTok | The Moment

The National

16 hours ago
Duration 0:35

Low tide in Venice leaves city of canals nearly dry

News

1 day ago
Duration 1:02

Hard-working toddler racks up millions of TikTok fans carrying water for B.C. family business

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 2:08

Undercover investigation reveals false claims some retailers make during diamond sales

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:13

‘Panic kicked in’ Canada’s Ultimate Challenge player has a horrible moment on national TV

CBC Television

4 days ago

now