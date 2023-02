FIL Luge World Cup: Doubles - Winterberg

Check out the world's best male and female luge athletes like Germany's Tobias Wendl and Italy's Andrea Voetter who will try and get a win in front of a home crowd to get valuable points for the standings in the FIL Luge World Championships. 5:00 am - 05:45 am ET - Men's Doubles Run 1 5:46 am - 06:03 am ET - Women's Doubles Run 1 6:30 am - 07:14 am ET - Men's Doubles Run 2 7:15 am - 07:39 am ET - Women's Doubles Run 2