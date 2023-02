'Took my breath away': Woman, 85, rides world's fastest zip line

Duration 1:15

Sally Webster, 85, got her wish to soar through the skies once again by riding the Zip World Velocity 2 in North Wales. Care UK’s ‘Wishing Tree' initiative encourages senior care-home residents to try new activities, so Webster chose zip lining after having paraglided over the French Alps in her sixties.