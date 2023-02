Hard-working toddler racks up millions of TikTok fans carrying water for B.C. family business

Duration 1:02

Thomas Pethick just learned to walk but he loves helping out at his family's bottled water company in Quesnel, B.C. A recent video filmed by his mother, Tamara Pelletier, showing him help stack empty jugs has received more than 34 million views and a repost from by comedian Howie Mandel.