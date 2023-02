Ocean Ranger remembered, 41 years on

News

Duration 3:44

The Ocean Ranger disaster is one of the deadliest offshore drilling accidents in history. The oil rig capsized and sank off the Grand Banks 41 years ago, killing all 84 crew on board. The annual memorial hosted by the Gonzaga High School community was postponed this week because of weather but went ahead on Thursday at the Basilica in St. John's.