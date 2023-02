The day of the doughnut dawns on Poland

Tłusty Czwartek, or Fat Thursday, is a Polish tradition dating back to the 17th century. On the final Thursday before Lent, people in Poland are told to eat at least one pastry to bring good luck. On average, 100 million Polish filled doughnuts are eaten on Tłusty Czwartek every year.