Breakaway7:30Mi’gmaq community wants Quebec to increase its wood allocation

Mi’gmaq community wants Quebec to increase its wood allocation

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:30

An Indigenous community on the Gaspé Coast is holding its ground. They say they’re willing to do whatever it takes to ensure their community has access to enough wood resources to keep their economy afloat. Guest host Allison Van Rassel speaks with the chief of Gesgapegiag.

