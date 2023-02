2023 Canada Winter Games on CBC: Long Track Speed Skating

Sports

Duration live

Watch some fast paced men's long track speed skating action from the Halifax Oval at the 2023 Canada Winter Games. 10:30 am - 11:00 am ET - Men's 500m Final 12:50 pm - 1:20 pm ET - Women's Team Pursuit Final 1:20 pm - 1:50 pm ET - Men's Team Pursuit Final 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm ET - Women's 3000m Final