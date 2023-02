Canadian women's soccer team reluctantly returns to training

News

Duration 3:29

An ongoing labour dispute between Canada Soccer and the women's national team is threatening to derail their preparation ahead of this summer's FIFA World Cup. The team returned to training under protest in Florida after Canada Soccer threatened legal action if they continued their job action. Dehara September, the founder and head coach of the Venus football club, spoke to Anita Bathe about the off-field struggle for equal