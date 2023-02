41 years later, there are still lessons from the Ocean Ranger tragedy

News

Duration 18:31

In February 1982, Max Ruelokke's diving company was doing work for the Ocean Ranger. Five of his employees died at sea, along with the rest of the people aboard the rig. In a feature interview with the CBC’s Paul Gale, Ruelokke reflects on what happened — and what we can still learn from the tragedy.