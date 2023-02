Incredibows fiddlers get ready for Festival du Voyageur

News

Duration 1:36

Members of the Incredibows fiddling group at École Seven Oaks Middle School in Winnipeg are getting ready for their first-ever performance at Festival du Voyageur. CBC's Jim Agapito speaks with teacher Gisaya Gahungu and students Aljay Bastilan and Nathan Sanderson at their final rehearsal before the show.