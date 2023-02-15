Ant-Man's Kathryn Newton on Paul Rudd's advice, acting with Jonathan Majors

With roles in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as the next few Avengers films, it looks like Kathryn Newton has a big future in the MCU. CBC's Eli Glasner sits down to talk with the actor who plays Ant-Man's daughter about laughing with Paul Rudd, trying on her super suit for the first time and sharing scenes with Kang the Conqueror.