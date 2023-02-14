What's Valentine's Day like for people in the food industry?

Content
Up North6:40What's Valentine's Day like for people in the food industry?

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:40

Valentine's Day can be exciting, but it can also induce a feeling of dread for many in the restaurant industry. Up North host Jonathan Pinto talked about it with two industry veterans: Gerry Brandon and Nancy Cassidy. They're a couple who own L'Autochtone Taverne Americaine in Haileybury, Ont.

