What's Valentine's Day like for people in the food industry?

Radio

Duration 6:40

Valentine's Day can be exciting, but it can also induce a feeling of dread for many in the restaurant industry. Up North host Jonathan Pinto talked about it with two industry veterans: Gerry Brandon and Nancy Cassidy. They're a couple who own L'Autochtone Taverne Americaine in Haileybury, Ont.