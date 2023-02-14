Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Current19:00How Yukon chiefs set a path for reconciliation 50 years ago

How Yukon chiefs set a path for reconciliation 50 years ago

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 19:00

Fifty years ago, Indigenous leaders from Yukon arrived in Ottawa to present then prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau the “Together Today for our Children Tomorrow” plan. This plan set the groundwork for land claim negotiations and self-governance. Matt Galloway talks with Grand Chief of the Council of Yukon First Nations Peter Johnston; former chief of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations Steve Smith; and David Newhouse, a professor at Trent University’s Chanie Wenjack School for Indigenous Studies.

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:28

Drone footage shows Monday morning explosion aftermath in east Ottawa

CBC News Ottawa

23 hours ago
Duration 0:19

These videos were tweeted following a Monday morning explosion in east Ottawa

CBC News Ottawa

1 day ago
Duration 0:34

'I thought my roof collapsed': East Ottawa explosion witness recounts chaotic morning

CBC News Ottawa

1 day ago
Duration 1:49

First Nations man performs traditional dance at Super Bowl

The National

2 days ago
Duration 2:45

Unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron Sunday

The National

2 days ago

now