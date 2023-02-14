How Yukon chiefs set a path for reconciliation 50 years ago

Duration 19:00

Fifty years ago, Indigenous leaders from Yukon arrived in Ottawa to present then prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau the “Together Today for our Children Tomorrow” plan. This plan set the groundwork for land claim negotiations and self-governance. Matt Galloway talks with Grand Chief of the Council of Yukon First Nations Peter Johnston; former chief of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations Steve Smith; and David Newhouse, a professor at Trent University’s Chanie Wenjack School for Indigenous Studies.