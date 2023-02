FIL Luge World Cup: Men's RUN 1 and RUN 2- St. Moritz

Check out the world's best male luge athletes like Italy's Dominik Fischnaller take to Switzerland to see who will climb the standings in the FIL Luge World Championships. Run 1: 6:20 am - 7:24 am ET Run 2: 7:45 am - 8:50 am ET