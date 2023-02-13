Kimono Yuki brings traditional Japanese artistry to Montreal

Radio

Duration 12:33

Combining her love of fashion, and her desire to offer elements of Japanese culture to her own children, Yuki Asano started Kimono Yuki in Verdun. She offers kimonos for sale, photoshoots, as well as teaching classes on the garment itself. Rebecca Ugolini tells Daybreak host Sean Henry about Yuki's mission, as part of the arts and culture column, Making Montreal.