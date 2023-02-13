Content
Superior Morning9:33Kim Ducharme/Sharon Johnson: MMIWG Valentine's Day Memorial Walk

Kim Ducharme/Sharon Johnson: MMIWG Valentine's Day Memorial Walk

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:33

Tuesday marks an important date to many Indigenous families, their allies, and the broader community. It's the 16th Annual Valentines Day Memorial Walk. The walk was first organized by Sharon Johnson to honour her sister. But she doesn't do the work alone. She relies on community to help keep it going all these years later. Guest host Jolene Banning speaks to Kim Ducharme, a professor at Confederation College, and Sharon Johnson about the upcoming memorial walks across northwestern Ontario.

