IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Men's Skeleton Heat #1 & Heat #2 - Sigulda

Sports

Duration live

Germany’s Christopher Grotheer will be in Latvia for Heat #1 of the IBSF World Cup with plenty of tough competition as he continues his dominant skeleton season so far. Heat #1: 5:30 am - 6:30 am ET Heat #2: 7:15 am - 8:15 am ET