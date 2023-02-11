"Boom and boom!" Even when he's talking, Kayin Queeley is steppin'

When Kayin Queeley immigrated to Canada to reunite with his wife, he didn't have any job prospects - a first for the St Kitt's native with a master's degree. But Kayin also holds knowledge of an African American artform called stepping. And that was his ticket out of unemployment and into a world of performance and art education across Quebec. Meet the founder of Montreal Steppers, one of CBC Quebec's 2023 Black Changemakers.