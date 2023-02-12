Protest for Change

Radio

Duration 27:00

For 13 days in 1969, students occupied the computer lab at Sir George Williams college - now Concordia University - in Montreal. They were protesting racism in the classroom aimed at Black students. Now, over 50 years later, students involved in the protest reflect on how their actions changed the conversation about racism in Canada. This week, David Gutnick's documentary explores the protest’s significance, both then and now. And what a recent apology from the school’s leadership means for current students.