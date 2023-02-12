Psychedelic healing and friendships | CBC.ca Loaded
The psychologist Monnica Williams co-created a series of graduate courses in Psychedelics and Spirituality Studies at the University of Ottawa. She has a special interest in the use of psychedelics to heal racial trauma.
As an only child, Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff figured that having a big group of friends was the way to feel fulfilled in life. When she finally found herself in a large friend group she was surprised by what it was really like.