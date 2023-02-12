Content
Tapestry53:52Psychedelic healing and friendships

Psychedelic healing and friendships

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:52

The psychologist Monnica Williams co-created a series of graduate courses in Psychedelics and Spirituality Studies at the University of Ottawa. She has a special interest in the use of psychedelics to heal racial trauma. As an only child, Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff figured that having a big group of friends was the way to feel fulfilled in life. When she finally found herself in a large friend group she was surprised by what it was really like.

