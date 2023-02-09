Content
Daybreak Montreal10:28How the Sainte-Rose neighbourhood is coping with tragedy and grief

How the Sainte-Rose neighbourhood is coping with tragedy and grief

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:28

Daybreak's Ainslie MacLellan spoke with people in the neighbourhood where a driver drove a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others. They share how they are processing the horrific event and even how they're speaking to their own children about what happened.

